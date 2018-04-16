Dream no more for Les Mis is here

Following Ballywillan Drama Group’s successful and highly acclaimed production of My Fair Lady in January, they are back at the Riverside Theatre with a youth production of the globally renowned musical ‘Les Misérables’.

Opening this Thursday (April 19) and running for nine performances only, the Riverside will be transformed into the streets of 19th century France.

The show will be brought to life by a cast ranging from 8 to 18 years old and featuring some of the best rising stars of youth musical theatre in Northern Ireland.

The story of Les Miserables is told solely through music and features showstoppers such as Bring Him Home, On My Own and I Dreamed a Dream.

Ross McAlister takes the lead role of Jean Valjean and is joined by Jasmine Gardiner, Lucy McDowell, Patrick Connor, Elena Sheppard, Seamus Donaghy, Jon-Lee Walker and Ewan Williams among others.

This musical journey and adaptation of Victor Hugo’s novel tells the story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption.

Les Misérables is a timeless testament to the survival of human spirit.

Tickets can be purchased from The Riverside Theatre, Coleraine, either by contacting the Box Office on 02870 123123 or via the Riversides new website https://www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside/whats-on.