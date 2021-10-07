‘Double’ delight for Harpur’s Hill tenants thanks to new windows

Pictured outside his home with his new windows is tenant Geoffrey Edgar along with Misha Kelly (Housing Executive patch manager) and Helen Doherty (CFM)

Work to replace double glazing to homes is almost completed, which represents an investment of over £425k by the Housing Executive.

Residents will have improved thermal comfort in their homes well as lower energy bills, with the improvement also making a significant difference in terms of the carbon footprint of the area.

Mark Alexander, Area Manager for Causeway Area in which the Coleraine office is located, is pleased with the work being carried out by the contractor, Combined Facilities Management (CFM), and said: “This is a great boost for our tenants, I am delighted we have been able to progress and finish this scheme.

“Almost 200 homes in the estate have had new double glazed windows fitted, a major investment by the Housing Executive for our tenants that has been very well received with a lot of positive feedback to date.”

Pictured with our tenant, Mr Geoffrey Edgar, who recently had the new windows installed, is the Housing Executive’s local Patch Manager, Nisha Kelly.

She reports a high level of satisfaction from those tenants who have received their new double-glazing.

In total, 362 properties across the Causeway area have been upgraded, an investment of £786k across Armoy, Ballymoney, Castlerock, Coleraine, Garvagh and Kilrea.

Mr Edgar is delighted with his new windows.

He said: “It was great to see the new windows go in and I’ve already noticed the benefits of a warmer home and less noise.

“I am looking forward to seeing lower heating bills too, coming into the colder months.”