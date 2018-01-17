‘Donut’ session trio to appeal dangerous driving conviction

A groom who was convicted of dangerous driving after doing a celebratory ‘diff’ on a public road on the day of his wedding has launched an appeal.

Two other men were also found guilty of taking part in the bizarre ‘donut’ session involving cars including Toyota Corolla GT Twincams and a Ford Sierra on a country road.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court in December the three men were all convicted of dangerous driving and each banned from driving for a year.

However, they launched an appeal and now at Antrim County Court the appeal was adjourned until February after a defence barrister asked for mobile phone footage of the incident to be enhanced.

A prosecutor told the January 9 court that five vehicles were involved in the diffing and three cases were prosecuted.

Defence barrister for Martin Jamison, (22) of Turnarobert Park, Armoy, Neil Moore, said he wanted the footage which was shown to the original court to be “enhanced” as he said there was an identification issue.

He said his client had always made the case that it was not him driving the car.

A video of the incident, which came from a mobile phone which was seized during a police enquiry into another case, was shown to Coleraine Magistrates Court in December.

The images showed a number of cars doing ‘diffing’ as a large crowd of onlookers watched on.

Wedding day groom, Jonathan Othniel Davidson, (34) of Lisnagat Road, Mosside; Martin Jamison and John Edward Mackey Lamont, (35) of Turraloskin Park, Moyarget, near Ballycastle - all Country Antrim - had contested charges of dangerous driving arising out of the ‘diffing’ at Ballinlea Road on February 21, 2015.

Davidson and Lamont were allegedly driving Toyota Corolla GTTwincams and Jamison was convicted of driving a Ford Sierra.

In relation to the ‘donuts’, Davidson and Lamont had entered guilty pleas at the magistrates court to a lesser charge of driving without due care and attention but were tried and convicted of dangerous driving and were also each fined £200.

Jamison had contended that although his Sierra was spotted on the footage he was not the driver.

District Judge Liam McNally had convicted him of the offence noting it was his car and he was the only one insured to drive it and the defendant had not given an explanation to police or the court. Jamison was fined £300 in December.

At the magistrates court, Jamison’s defence solicitor Andrew Kinney made an unsuccessful application for the footage to be in inadmissable in evidence. He said the footage was obtained by police from a phone seized in April 2015 after a search at a property at Drones Road, Armoy.

Andrew Kinney said it was unknown who took the footage or how it came to be on the Samsung phone and after viewing it police turned their attention to a number of vehicles.

Andrew Kinney had said the the case against his client was “tenuous”. The lawyer said the video was not taken in bright daylight and although the driver was visible they were not identifiable.

The other two men were driving Toyota Corolla Twincams and Davidson’s car still had “wedding paraphernalia” attached to it, the December sitting had heard.

All three defendants declined to give evidence on their own behalf at the Magistrates Court.

Convicting all three men of dangerous driving, Judge McNally said the cars were ‘diffing’ or “donuting”.

A prosecutor said it happened at a crossroads and quite a large number of people were present after a wedding.

Judge McNally said: “This was a sustained taking over of a public road, It is a sustained piece of bad driving.”