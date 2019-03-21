Don’t miss Abaana concert

Twenty Primary School children from Uganda have just commenced the journey of a lifetime, touring as a choir throughout the UK and Ireland and they will be performing in concert in Drumreagh Presbyterian Church this Thursday (March 28) at 7pm.

The children are drawn from across 14 Ugandan schools built by local charity Abaana.

The children will be giving concerts in churches, schools and workplaces and sharing about life in their country.

The concert will kick off at 7pm and the collection taken during the event will all be given to the work of Abaana in Uganda.

For details of where to catch the choir on their journey of a lifetime, either contact the Abaana office on 02891 451918, go to www.abaana.org/choirdates or follow them on

Facebook- www.facebook.com/abaana.