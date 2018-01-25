Do YOU have a head for heights?

NIE Networks has launched its electrical power apprenticeship recruitment campaign to find its class of 2018.

Raymond McMenemy, Training Manager at NIE Networks explained: “Our apprenticeship programme is a great opportunity for people to gain highly specialised skills to work on the electricity network. We firmly believe that the best way to develop highly skilled, motivated and enthusiastic future employees is through our targeted and focussed apprentice programme. We pride ourselves in the fact that we create real jobs with real opportunities for all apprentices after successful completion of the programme.”

The NIE Networks’ electrical power apprenticeship is delivered by experienced instructors who have been selected as role models within their respective disciplines to pass on their practical know-how in the training centres based in Campsie, Ballymena and Craigavon. Apprentices are placed within productive work teams on site in order to maximise their skills and knowledge and fully prepare them for their future job roles within the industry. While learning the skills the apprentices will gain relevant and transferable qualifications. These include a BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering and a City & Guilds 2339 Level 2/3 QCF Diploma in Electrical Power Engineering.

Raymond continued: “The NIE Networks’ apprentice programme provides ambitious trainees with the skills and qualifications to develop their careers within the electricity industry. Many of our existing senior managers, including myself, joined NIE Networks through the apprenticeship scheme so it provides apprentices with a tremendous platform from which to launch their careers. We have also recently introduced the NIE Networks’ Apprentice to Graduate programme, where apprentices are sponsored to do an Electrical Engineering degree at Queen’s University.”

The apprenticeship recruitment campaign opened on January 22 and runs until February 16. Find out more and apply online at nienetworks.co.uk/apprenticeships.