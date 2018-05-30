‘Discover Mountsandel’ event

The Mountsandel Discovery and Heritage Group invite you to ‘Discover Mountsandel’ in the Sandel Centre on the Tuesday, June 5, at 7pm.

This event is sponsored by the Peace 4 “Understanding Our Area” programme being delivered through the Museum Service of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

It is just over a year since the sudden death of Mountsandel archaeologist Professor Peter Woodman. This gathering of local people, with others who have been closely involved in the evolving Mounsandel Project, is an opportunity to look back at Peter Woodman’s contribution and to look forward to a new vision for Mountsandel.

Thomas McErlean, archaeologist, who worked at Mountsandel on the formative excavation with Peter Woodman in the 1970s, will give his insights.

A spokesperson said: “Causeway Coast and Glens Council are exploring ways to bring the story to life and you will hear of their progress in this. The Mayor will be present to welcome you. This is your chance to support and participate in a project for the good of all in

the area.”