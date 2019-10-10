Digital Youth Programme returns following initial success

The innovative Digital Youth programme has kicked off for its second year following a launch event at Dominican College in Portstewart.

The initiative, delivered by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Young Enterprise NI, aims to inform young people about future careers and opportunities within the digital sector.

At the event, pupils were able to experiment with a range of technology including virtual reality, coding and robotics.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “Following a very successful initial year, I am delighted that we are once again helping to accelerate young people’s entrepreneurial drive and equip them with specific digital skills sought after by employers. ‘Digital Youth’ will help hundreds of young people move into employment and put them on the path to future job success.”

Carol Fitzsimons MBE, Young Enterprise NI Chief Executive added: “We commend Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for supporting the education system in the development of young people and the application of their digital literacy. Many young people have no experience of applying digital skills in the workplace and don’t always realise the growing significance of this to employers across a range of sectors. This programme will equip them with the skills they need to develop bright careers in whatever industry they choose.”

During the launch, young people heard from Digital Ambassador Carly Warke, who works for Portstewart-based company Zymplify.

She said: “We are delighted to be involved with the Digital Youth Programme again this year. It is really important to Zymplify to show local young people the opportunities that are on their doorstep, and to inspire both boys and girls about the career prospects of a job in technology.”