Diary date - Red Sails Festival is back

The Portstewart Community Association has been awarded a Community Festival Fund grant towards this year’s Red Sails Festival (July 22 - 28).

The grant will help fund several events including Van Morrison and Status Quo tribute bands

Celtic Soul and The Matchstickmen. The grant will also cover performances by several local bands including Cellar Door, Bowana, the Simple Truth Band and The Noel McKeary Band. Also covered are several kids events including a Stone Age Workshop and Kaluoka’hina-The Enchanted Reef, which will be showing in a 360 degree Exploration Dome.

Hugo Duncan will back at the festival this year with more special guest stars from the Irish country scene. Willie Drennan will be making his now annual visit and there will be dance displays featuring Innova, Victoria Lagan Dance & Drama and the Banshees.

The Portstewart Knitwits will be yarnbombing areas of the Crescent and Promenade on the first day of the festival” www.redsails.co.uk.