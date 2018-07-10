Derrykeighan Service of Remembrance

Derrykeighan ‘Guiding Star’ LOL 995 has held their Annual Service of Remembrance.

The event took place at Dervock War Memorial Garden, Dervock, earlier this month, with a church service afterwards in St Colman Parish Church.

The 'Blues Brothers' brethren of LOL 804.

The event was to remember those who paid the supreme sacrifice at the Somme offensive.

At the service Bro Harry McCandless of Derrykeighan ‘Guiding Star’ LOL 995 received his 70 year service bar and certificate from WDM Bro Chris Elliott - a tremendous achievement.

Thanks as always to everyone who supported the service.