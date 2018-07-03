Dedicated Playgroup worker retires

A Community Playgroup worker who has spent four decades helping take care of children in the Ballymoney area has retired.

Barbara Hill of Ballymoney Community Playgroup based at Trinity Presbyterian Church acted as Supervisor for 35 of those years and in that time gained the respect of her fellow workers as well as countless parents who entrusted her and her staff with their offspring

Celica McCracken, Christine Kerr, Rhonda Glenn and Adelle Black join Barbara Hill at her retirement function in the Millside, Cloughmills.

Barbara has seen generations come and go and was delighted to be honoured by colleagues at a function in the Millside Restaurant,Cloughmills, where she received much praise for her work and worth down the years.

It was a turn out that reflected Barbara’s standing in her work and social settings.

Friends and colleagues remembered attending the Playgroup as a child and who now played an active role in the Group.

Colleagues described Barbara as a valued member of their team who had a good work ethic and whose contribution down the years had not gone unnoticed.

Retiree Barbara Hill pictured with Ballymoney Community Playgroup committee members from left - Michelle Spence,Eileen Elliott, Caroline Hunter and Linda Glass at her farewell dinner in the Millside, Cloughmills.

Barbara will be remembered for the things she did at the Group and colleagues wish her a long and happy retirement.