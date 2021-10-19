Dalriada past pupil Minister Lyons supports Maths Week Ireland 2021

Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons MLA joined some of the young ambassadors to launch this year's Maths Week which takes place largely online from October 16 - 24

Commenting on the importance of Maths Week Minister Lyons said, “I am pleased to support this initiative given how important maths is in everyday life and how it can open up exciting career opportunities.

“Reaching people of all ages through Maths Week encourages them to maintain and improve their maths skills. They may also continue learning and studying maths, in turn giving them access to many great career opportunities in areas such as IT, games development, engineering and medicine. Maths also helps develop skills in research, analytical thinking and problem solving which can be carried to any job.”

The island of Ireland wide festival of Maths is one of the largest worldwide and takes place online from October 16-24.

Similar in concept to 2020, this year’s event programme is largely online and features an extensive range of interactive workshops by international maths presenters, resources for parents, quizzes and a weekday twice daily ‘MathsWeekTV’ series of programmes designed to supplement both primary and secondary school curricula.

This year sees six ‘Maths Ambassadors’ demonstrate how practical maths skills are essential to enable young people to enter, progress and succeed in the jobs arena and fulfil their potential whilst at the same time contributing to the development of the local economy.

Taking on Maths ambassadorial roles for 2021 are; Fermanagh girl Laura McDermott, an apprentice mechanical and electrical engineer with Tetratech, Specsavers Abbeycentre optical assistant Aaron Howarth and Pearson Morris, chef and owner of NOBLE in Holywood. Also joining the role models team is Alex Deonarine who works in digital development in Danske Bank, Jasmine Dines a water and waste water apprentice with Northern Ireland Water in Carrickfergus and programme co-ordinator, Siofra Frost from Catalyst in Belfast.

Eoin Gill, co-founder of Maths Week Ireland said, “It’s essential, particularly in this current post pandemic era that we invest in maths skills and encourage and inspire our young people in schools to enjoy maths and see how it can impact on and benefit job opportunities and careers. Our six ambassadors are drawn from a wide spectrum of companies and organisations but each uses maths in their everyday work lives.

“To date nearly 59,000 pupils from schools across Northern Ireland have registered for Maths Week 2021 meaning that we have already exceeded last year’s figure of 56,000 people. We believe it will be an exciting and positively challenging series of events, workshops and shows.”