Curtain up on Hello Dolly!

‘Well, well, Hello Dolly...it’s so nice to have you back where you belong’ - that’s what Riverside Theatre audiences will be saying later this week as Portrush Music Society take to the stage there with the much-loved classic musical.

Starring award-winning actress Elaine Macauley in the title role, Hello Dolly runs from Friday, September 28, until Saturday, October 6, nightly at 8pm.

The busy cast took time out of their rehearsal schedule to take part in a showcase on Saturday to mark 50 years of the University of Ulster, giving visitors a sneak peek at this fabulous show.

Elaine is joined on stage by NODA-nominated actor Alan Morton as Horace Vandergelder while AIMS and NODA award-winners Richard Campbell and Una Culkin pair up as Cornelius Hackel and Irene Molloy alongside the hilarious Donelle Reynolds and Oliver Keys as Minnie Faye and Barnaby Tucker.

Other principal cast members include David McDowell, Clare Campbell, Harry Stinson, Sandra McElhinney and Brenda Tosh.

This joyous musical will transport you back to a time of elegance, manners and matchmaking with timeless songs such as “Before the Parade Passes By”, “Elegance”, “Put On Your Sunday Clothes” and many more.

Tickets are on sale from the Theatre Box Office now on 028 70 123 123 or online at www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside/whats-on/hello-dolly!-2018