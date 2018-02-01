Curtain up on Drama Festival

The 79th Ballymoney Drama Festival will open on Monday, March 5, in the Town Hall and run for six nights.

With a mix of comedy, tragedy, established classics and new writing, this is a festival not only for the seasoned theatregoer but also those new to theatre.

Slemish Players will open the Festival with Say Cheese by Bernard Farrell, a hilarious comedy where many murky secrets are exposed. On Tuesday 6 th , Theatre 3 from Newtownabbey will stage Quartet by Ronald Harwood, a funny and poignant play where four aging performers face up to the challenges of a final performance. This will be followed on Wednesday by Rosemary Drama Group’s production of Pride’s Crossing by Tina Howe, a play set in Boston and focussing on love and lost opportunities. Thursday will bring Newpoint Players with Seduction and Murder at the Red Barn by Sean Treanor, a new play written by the director, inspired by a tragic murder of the 19 th century. On Thursday The Clarence Players return with John Gabriel Borkman by Henrik Ibsen, a chilling tale of greed and obsession. The final production on Saturday 10 th March will be Lifford Player’s version of Dancing at Lughnasa by Brian Friel, a Patron of Ballymoney Festival for many years, which examines loves lost and frustrated ambitions.

Details of the productions, dates and ticket prices are available on the Festival website: www.ballymoneydramafestival.com