Curtain up on Drama Festival

The Slemish Players who will open Ballymoney Drama Festival this year with 'Say Cheese'.
The 79th Ballymoney Drama Festival will open on Monday, March 5, in the Town Hall and run for six nights.

With a mix of comedy, tragedy, established classics and new writing, this is a festival not only for the seasoned theatregoer but also those new to theatre.

Slemish Players will open the Festival with Say Cheese by Bernard Farrell, a hilarious comedy where many murky secrets are exposed. On Tuesday 6 th , Theatre 3 from Newtownabbey will stage Quartet by Ronald Harwood, a funny and poignant play where four aging performers face up to the challenges of a final performance. This will be followed on Wednesday by Rosemary Drama Group’s production of Pride’s Crossing by Tina Howe, a play set in Boston and focussing on love and lost opportunities. Thursday will bring Newpoint Players with Seduction and Murder at the Red Barn by Sean Treanor, a new play written by the director, inspired by a tragic murder of the 19 th century. On Thursday The Clarence Players return with John Gabriel Borkman by Henrik Ibsen, a chilling tale of greed and obsession. The final production on Saturday 10 th March will be Lifford Player’s version of Dancing at Lughnasa by Brian Friel, a Patron of Ballymoney Festival for many years, which examines loves lost and frustrated ambitions.

Details of the productions, dates and ticket prices are available on the Festival website: www.ballymoneydramafestival.com