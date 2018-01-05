Witnesses sought following burglaries

Detectives are appealing for information after two burglaries in the Lisnablagh Road area of Coleraine.

It is understood that sometime between 10.15am and 5pm on Thursday, January 4, two dwellings were entered. Police have said it does not appear that anything has been stolen in either burglary.

Commenting on the incidents, Detective Sergeant Kelly Gallagher said: “I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area between 10.15am and 5pm yesterday, to contact detectives at Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference numbers 946 and 966 04/01/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

“If you would like further advice on home security you can contact your local Crime Prevention Officer on 101.”