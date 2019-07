Detectives have charged three men following a distraction burglary in Co Antrim.

The trio, aged 18, 26 and 45, have been charged with burglary and going equipped for burglary following an incident in the Finvoy Road area of Ballymoney on Monday.

They are expected to appear at Limavady Magistrates’ Court today.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.