PSNI report tragic death of motorcyclist after collision with car

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The collision, which was reported just before 3pm, occurred on the Cushendall Road and involved a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Cherokee Jeep.

Police said they attended the scene where, sadly, the male rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1217 of 02/06/21.

The Cushendall Road was closed for a time, but it has since re-opened.

North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey expressed his condolence.

“This is another sad reminder of the dangers on our roads,” he said. “As we approach the summer season and with the economy opening up again, roads around the north coast are becoming busier. It is vital that we all take care are mindful of other road users. My sympathies are with the family and friends of the motorcyclist and with all those involved in this incident. It is important that the circumstances surrounding the crash are established and I would appeal to anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.”

North Antrim Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan also expressed his condolences.

“The local community was saddened to hear of the death of a man in a collision involving a motorcycle on the Cushendall Road in Ballycastle,” he said.

“Any death on our roads is one too many and leaves a family and a circle of friends in grief. My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the man who lost his life in this collision.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on what happened to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

