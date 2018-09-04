PSNI issue scam warning

The PSNI has issued a warning about a scam involving fraudsters who send suspicious emails about a missed delivery or a shipping update.

The warning was issued on the PSNI's central Facebook and Twitter pages on Tuesday morning.

"Unexpected email regarding a missed delivery, collected package or shipment update?

"This example (see Tweet) was shared with us today by a local NI firm and shows how an attacker might seek to compromise your email or network. If you haven't ordered it you can't miss its delivery.

"Remember think before you click."

For information on how you reduce the risk of falling foul of online scammers visit www.psni.police.uk