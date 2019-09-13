PSNI evacuate homes after suspicious object found

The PSNI have evacuated homes in Ballymoney after a suspicious object was found this morning.

The police tweeted that the obecct was found in the Raceview Drive area of Ballymoney, and to ensure the safety of local residents, the decision has been taken to evacuate homes. The Joey Dunlop Centre, Garryduff Road, is open as a rest centre.

The father of a boy in a nearby school told the News Letter that the school had sent out a text advising parents that pupils are not in any immediate danger and that they would keep parents updated.