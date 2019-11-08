PSNI attend Mosside village after infant takes ill

There have been reports of significant police activity in Mosside Co Antrim this evening after a young child was taken to hospital.

UUP councillor Joan Baird said police were at the scene since 4am on Friday. The village is near Ballymoney.

“An infant old five weeks old was very ill and the father took it to the doctor, who referred it to the Causeway Hospital,” she said. “The child was then referred to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

“The family have lived in Mosside for two or three years, the father being a local man whom I helped get a house in the area.

“My thoughts and prayers go with the family at this time,” she said.

Eye witnesses said that there had been a police presence in the village all day Friday but then around 6:45pm six or seven CID officers and forensic officers arrived.

Police have not been available to offer any comment this evening.

Local DUP MLA Mervy Storey also said the child’s parents took the child to the doctor and it was then referred on to the Causeyway Hospital and then the Royal in Belfast.

“Obviously we don’t have any further details on what might have happened,” he added.

One source said the child was taken to the doctor on Thursday.