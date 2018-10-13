Police investigating link between Ballymena break-ins

Police are appealing for information after two reports of burglaries at residential premises in Ballymena on Friday.

Detective Constable Douglas said: “Shortly before 8.20pm, it was reported that entry was gained to the rear of a house in the Tullymore Drive area. A number of commemorative coins were taken during the incident and the back door window smashed to gain entry.

“At around 10.50pm, it was reported that the back door window of a house in the Leighinmohr Avenue area was smashed and entry gained. A sum of money and jewellery were taken during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing but police are investigating a link between both incidents.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information or who witnessed anything suspicious in the areas to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1519 12/10/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.