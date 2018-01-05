Police investigate Christmas Eve assault

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in the Diamond area of Ballycastle.

It is understood the incident occurred on Sunday, December 24, but details were only made public by the police today.

Detailing the attack, a PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 3.20am, as three males aged in the 20s were sitting on a bench, they were assaulted by four unknown males. All three injured males were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

“The assailants are believed to be aged in their mid-20s. All had dark short hair. One male was wearing a black and white checked shirt with denim jeans, another male was heavy build and wearing a dark hoodie/coat and the other suspects were dressed in dark clothing, one of whom had a dark beard. The assailants also damaged a car.”

The spokesperson added: “Police would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information in relation to it to contact police at Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 579 24/12/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”