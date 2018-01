Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Ballycastle.

It is understood the incident occurred in the Moyle Park area of the town sometime between 9.45am and 6pm on Saturday, January 13.

Appealing for information, Sgt Burns said: “If you saw anything suspicious in the area, or have any information relevant to the investigation, please contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 1057 13.01.18.”