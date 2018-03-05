Police appeal over Crescent area assault

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a paramilitary style assault at a house in The Crescent area of Ballymoney yesterday, Sunday, 4 March.

At approximately 7.45pm police received a report that four masked men had forced their way into a house and assaulted a man aged in his thirties.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Another male and a female who were also in the house were forced into the kitchen of the property whilst the intruders carried out this assault.

They were not injured, however they were left very badly shaken.

Dectective Sergeant McColgan said: “Whilst these injuries are not life threatening, this was a brutal and horrific attack.

“It is yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.

“ I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to contact Detectives at Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1051 04/03/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Criemstoppers on 0800 555 111, which is anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.