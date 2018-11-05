Missing NI man's family 'increasingly concerned for his welfare'

The family of a missing Northern Ireland man are becoming "increasingly concerned for his welfare" said the PSNI.

"Police and the family of missing 19 year old Jordan McLester are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare," wrote the PSNI on social media on Monday morning.

MISSING: 19 year old Jordan McLester.

"Jordan, who is described as being 5'6", of slight build with dirty fair hair and blue eyes was last seen at 11.40pm last night, Sunday, November 4 in the Kingsbury Gardens area of Coleraine."

Sergeant Madden would ask Jordan or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police at Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1531 04/11/18.

The PSNI does not have an image of Jordan at this stage.