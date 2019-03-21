Man ‘sent messages and videos to children over Instagram’

A Co Antrim man allegedly used Instagram for sexually explicit contact with two 10-year-old boys in England, the High Court has heard.

Michael McCollum, 20, is accused of using the social networking service to send messages and videos.

McCollum, of Curragh Hill in Carnlough, faces two charges of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

The court was told children in Lancashire had received a series of sexually graphic cartoon-style pictures and messages via Instagram.

During an application for bail a Crown lawyer contended that the man involved performed a sex act during a video chat with one of the boys.

Amid uncertainty over where McCollum would be living, Mr Justice Maguire adjourned the application.