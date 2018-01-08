Man facing sawn-off shotgun charge

An Antrim town man charged with possessing a sawn-off shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence and robbing a Ballygally shop of £1,446 has had his case sent to the Crown Court for arraignment.

John Gerard Shields (42), of Firmount Drive, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 4 for his Preliminary Enquiry, which is the legal step to send a case to the higher court.

Shields faces a number of charges relating to July 23 last year.

He is also charged with robbing a man of car keys and a mobile phone; hijacking a Ford Fiesta and possession of herbal cannabis on the same date.

Beside him in the dock was Emma Corbett (30), with an address at Main Street, Glenariffe. She is accused of receiving stolen goods, namely £49 in pound coins, allegedly stolen in the Ballygally hold-up.

A prosecutor said she believed there was a case to answer and a defence lawyer had no contrary submissions.

District Judge Greg McCourt said he was satisfied there was a case to answer and both accused were returned to Antrim Crown Court in February.

Shields was remanded in continuing custody and Corbett was released on bail of £500 with conditions including a ban on entering the Ballygally area.