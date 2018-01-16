Man dead after lorry tragedy

A man has died as a result of a collision outside Ballymena.

The accident occurred at about 9.15am on Main Street, Broughshane, a village to the east of the town.

A member of the public called the ambulance, and described the victim as being a man in his 60s.

The ambulance attended after seven minutes. However, it did not take anybody from the scene of the incident.

At about 5.30pm, the PSNI confirmed that a man in his 60s was dead as a result of the incident.

Images show a street cordoned off, and what appears to be a bin lorry stopped in the middle of the cordon.

Police said the road has since reopened.

They added that the man was a pedestrian.

It asked for anyone who has any information to contact 101 quoting reference number 264 16/01/18.