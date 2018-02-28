Man arrested in police drugs swoop in Coleraine

Police in Coleraine have seized a number of mobile phones and a large amount of cash from a search of a property in the town.

A PSNI spokesman said: “At approximately 10pm on Tuesday 27th February police carried out a planned search of a property in Coleraine.

“A number of mobile phones and a large quantity of cash were seized.

“A 42 year-old man was arrested at the property on suspicion of drugs offences and money laundering offences. He is currently in custody.

“Police urge anyone with information about the illegal supply or use of drugs in their area to contact them on 101 or, anonymously, via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”