Jonathan Cairns murder: PSNI arrest two NI men in connection with murder 20 years ago

The PSNI has arrested two men in connection with the 1999 murder of Jonathan Cairns in county Londonderry.

The body of 18 year-old Jonathan Cairns was found in a shallow grave in Loughermore Forest.

Mr. Cairns was attacked as he made his way home from a night out in the early hours of April 25, 1999.

Police arrested two men, a 51 year-old in the Limavady area and a 43 year-old in the Ballykelly area on suspicion of withholding information earlier today - Thursday November 21.

The suspects have been taken to Coleraine Police Station for questioning.