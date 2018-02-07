Jail threat hangs over local man

A man who was said to have “mooned” whilst being disorderly outside a major supermarket in Coleraine town centre has been warned that if he does not do 100 hours of unpaid work and adhere to a one year probation order he could face seven months in jail.

Brendan William Paul Callan (31), whose address was given as Cranfield Court, Portstewart, previously pleaded guilty to being disorderly on October 18 last year at Tesco at Bannfield Road, Coleraine.

A prosecutor told Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday around 8.50pm on the date in question the defendant was banging on the front door of the store and was being abusive to staff.

He shouted at security staff and was told to sit on a nearby bench but continued to shout loudly.

The prosecutor said during the incident other shoppers were prevented from accessing the store.

Police arrived and Callan “squared up” to officers and shouted: “Scumbags.”

The prosecutor added: “There was a suggestion that he ‘mooned’.”

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said the defendant had pleaded guilty although he really couldn’t remember anything about it because of a “memory blackout due to alcohol”.

The defence lawyer said the defendant accepted his behaviour had been wrong.

Mr Kyle said thankfully the incident did not escalate into violence.

District Judge Liam McNally said an aggravating feature of the case was Callan’s behaviour towards supermarket staff as he ordered him to do 100 hours community service and placed him on probation for a year.

Judge McNally warned Callan, who had a record and a suspended sentence, that if there was even a hint of non-co-operation with probation he should be brought back to court and instead he would be sentenced to seven months in jail.