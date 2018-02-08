Hit and run appeal

Police in Ballymoney are appealing for witnesses to a hit & run road traffic collision which occurred on the Drumagarner Road, Kilrea at approximately 20.45 hours on Monday 05/02/18. An unknown vehicle has been travelling towards Kilrea when it has struck temporary traffic lights implemented due to roadworks on the road. As a result damage has been caused to both the temporary traffic lights and a homeowner’s gate.

If you believe you have any information that can assist Police with their enquiries please contact Constable McColgan at Limavady via the 101 number quoting ref CCS 1045 5/2/18.