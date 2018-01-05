Fraudsters target local residents

Police have issued advice to help tackle ‘scammers’ after recent incidents in the region.

Commenting on social media, a police spokesperson said: “Police have received reports of persons offering fake electricity top ups in the Ballymoney/Glenariff areas in the last week on the doorsteps at reduced rates.

“Scammers and fraudsters are inventive and the schemes they use are varied, but the aim remains the same - to take money from unsuspecting members of the public.

“We all need to be vigilant of any contact from an unsolicited source, whether that is from doorstep callers, telephone, mail or online. Please contact 101 if you experience anything suspicious. If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.”

Further advice and information can be obtained at www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni