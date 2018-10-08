Four fire appliances called to burning cars

Two cars were torched and a third damaged by scorching in Co Antrim last night, police say.

Four fire appliances were called to the scene at Elizabeth Place in Deffrick, near Ballymoney just before 8.30pm

The scene of the fire at Elizabeth Place. Picture by Matthew Steele /McAuley Multimedia

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire appears to be deliberate. The incident was dealt with at 9.34pm.”

PSNI Inspector O’Brien said: “Just after 8:30pm, it was reported that two cars parked outside a house in the area were set alight. Both cars were badly damaged and a third car nearby received scorch damage as a result of the incident. Smoke damage was also reported inside a house in the area, but there were no reports of any injuries. Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1204 7/10/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

The scene of the incident