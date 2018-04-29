DUP suspends former mayor due to pending court case

The DUP has suspended one of its councillors pending the outcome of a court case, the party has confirmed.

The councillor, Ian Stevenson, is a former mayor of Ballymoney.

It has been reported in some media outlets that he is facing a charge of sexual assault but this has not been confirmed.

A DUP spokesman said: “Councillor Stevenson’s membership has been suspended pending the outcome of a court case.”

The Ullans Speakers Association in Ballymoney issued a statement saying they have been made aware of the allegations made against Mr Ian Stevenson in the media on Sunday.

“On 12th April 2018, Mr Stevenson resigned as a director of the organisation and now in light of the alleged offence, the Ullans Speakers Association have asked Mr Stevenson to step aside from involvement of all the organisation’s activities,” it said.