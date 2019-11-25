Drugs and cash seized after three vehicle collision - PSNI also raid drivers home

Drugs and cash were seized yesterday - after a three vehicle collision in Co Antrim.

A post on PSNI Ballymena Facebook site said: "A three vehicle RTC occurred in Ballymena yesterday.



"The officers had grounds to conduct a search of one of the drivers and found a small quantity of drugs and cash.



"A follow up search of the drivers home address resulted in a substantial quantity of suspected Class A, B and C drugs and more cash being recovered.



"The driver was arrested for drug offences and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and is currently in custody awaiting interview."