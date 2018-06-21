‘Dangerous’ at large murderer arrested

The PSNI say a “dangerous” murderer who had been unlawfully at large earlier today has been arrested in Co Antrim.

Christopher Kerr, 32, absconded from custody today in Belfast City Centre while on accompanied temporary release.

He is currently serving a prison sentence for the murder of Michael McIlveen in Ballymena in 2006.

A police spokesperson said Kerr is “considered dangerous”.

However, shortly after 9pm a PSNI spokesperson confirmed he had since been arrested “in the Antrim area”.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Prison Service said: “The Prison Service will investigate the circumstances of today’s abscondment from accompanied temporary release.”