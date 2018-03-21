Coleraine cold callers ‘using very aggressive tactics’

Police are asking for the public’s help in relation to cold callers in the Coleraine area.

PSNI North Coast stated: “A distinctive white Ford Transit van has been reported in the area over the past few days. The occupants of this van have been using very aggressive tactics and pressurising home owners to avail of their services.

“We would advise you not to open your door to these people as they would appear to be rogue and bogus traders. Please report any suspicious activity or persons you are suspicious of to the Police by ringing 101.”