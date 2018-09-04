Child killer on run from NI prison

A man who indecently assaulted and strangled his eight year-old niece has absconded from custody.

John Clifford, 56, was on a day release from Maghaberry prison on Sunday but failed to return.

Clifford indecently assaulted and strangled his niece Sue Ellen Clifford in 1988 and left her body on a railway line.

PSNI Inspector Paul Noble appealed to anyone with information about Clifford's whereabouts to contact the police immediately.

"We have initiated enquiries to locate John Clifford.

"He is described as being 1.75m tall with green eyes and fair hair. He is of medium build with a fresh complexion.

"When last seen he was wearing a black beanie style hat, heavy black coat, grey trousers and black dress shoes.

"He was last seen using a distinctive three-wheel mobility scooter bearing the registration plate EXZ 4974.

"Members of the public or anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact us immediately on 101."

The Northern Ireland Prison Service said it is investigating "the circumstances surrounding the abscondment of John Clifford".

"At this time we are focused on returning him to custody and we would ask anyone with information to contact the PSNI immediately."