Case of man charged with assisting alleged offender is further adjourned

A Garvagh man charged with assisting an alleged offender in connection with an attempted murder in the town in December has had his case further adjourned until March.

Philip Hara, (28), a tarmac contractor, from Agivey Court, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday.

The defendant, who is on continuing bail, is accused of assisting an alleged offender on December 10 by washing clothing belonging to his co-accused Christopher Crawford and providing clothing to the 26-year-old from Brone Park, Garvagh.

Both defendants were arrested after three shots were allegedly fired from a double-barrelled shotgun in Main Street, Garvagh, at around 3am on December 10.

Crawford, who is employed as a quarryman, is charged with the attempted murder of a man.

Crawford is further charged with possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence.

Crawford is also accused of possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life or cause serious damage to property.

Crawford is also charged with discharging a firearm at Main Street, Garvagh, and with carrying a loaded shotgun in a public place without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, needed surgery for a shotgun wound to his leg as well as treatment for facial and body injuries.