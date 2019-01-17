Burglar sprays substance into pensioner’s eyes

A man aged in his 70s had a substance sprayed in his eyes when he confronted a burglar who’d broken into his Ballymoney home.

Detectives investigating the aggravated burglary, which occurred in the Frosses Road area at around 7pm on Wednesday, have described the incident as “appalling” and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“When the suspect was disturbed by the occupant, who is aged in his 70s, the intruder attacked him by spraying him in the face with some type of spray from a can,” Detective Sergeant Wallace said.

“The suspect is described as ‘young’, possibly aged in his 20s, around 6’ tall and of average build with dark hair. After he attacked the occupant the suspect fled, empty-handed.

“The victim was treated at the scene for stinging to his eyes.

“This must have been a frightening experience for this man, to have been attacked in his own home, somewhere he has every right, and where he deserves to feel safe.”

Local councillor, Alderman John Finlay said he was “shocked and horrified” by the incident, adding that it must have been “an extremely frightening experience for the victim.”

“When that victim is a pensioner who had a substance of some sort sprayed in his face and had to be treated for injury to his eyes, then the experience is all the more horrendous and traumatic,” the DUP man said.

“The culprit must be apprehended and charged as soon as possible.”

Investigating officers have appealed for witnesses to contact them on 101.