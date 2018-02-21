Ballymoney man convicted of benefit fraud

A man was convicted at Antrim Crown Court today for claiming benefits he was not entitled to.

Richard John (60) of Castlehill View, Ballymoney claimed Income Support and Carer’s Allowance totalling £6,692 while failing to declare employment.

He was given 50 hours community service.

He is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the Department for Communities anonymously. Find out more at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/benefit-fraud