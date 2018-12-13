6000 illicit cigarettes which may contain 'human excrement' seized in NI

Six thousand illicit cigarettes have been seized by police.

Ballymena’s District Support Team assisted by TSG conducted a search in the Ballykeel area today recovering the cache.

Cigarettes seized in Ballymena swoop

A post on PSNI Ballymena said: "According to HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), there has been a significant rise in illegal tobacco products, at a cost to the Treasury of £2.5 billion a year.

"That is money that could be going to our schools, hospitals and public services."

The post added that the cigarettes tend to be made out of "all sorts of horrible products".

"The ‘Excellence’ brand that we seized for example has previously found to contain droppings from rodents as well as human excrement," the post added,