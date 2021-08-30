COVID-19 test kits now at Cloonavin

This follows the success of an initial pilot at Riada House in Ballymoney and Sheskburn in Ballycastle, where members of the public have so far collected over 1,000 kits as part of efforts to identify asymptomatic cases of coronavirus.

Members of the public and small business representatives (with no more than 10 employees) can drop in to Cloonavin, Coleraine, and the council offices at Connell Street, Limavady, between 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, to collect up to two packs.

No appointment is needed, however the kits are only available to residents who are not showing any COVID symptoms.

Please remember to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and use the hand sanitiser provided on entering and exiting the building.

If you have a high temperature, a new continuous cough or experience a change in your taste and smell senses you must arrange a separate PCR test via the PHA website at https://www.publichealth.hscni.net/covid-19-coronavirus/testing-and-tracing-covid-19.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Adding further collection locations to help make these lateral flow tests easily accessible is an effective way Council can continue to play our part in ongoing efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in our communities.”