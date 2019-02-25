Country Night for Dalriada MS Centre

Continuing their ethos of community support, The Rotary Club of Ballycastle are delighted to announce a forthcoming ‘Country Night Out’ in aid of the local MS Centre, Dalriada Hospital.

This Friday (March 8) will see a host of local stars take to the stage in what promises to be a hugely entertaining night. Headlining will be Curtis Magee and band with special guests, Boxcar Brian, Owen Mac, Tom Laverty, Sinead McLaughlin, Niall Patterson, and Alastair Coyles (compere and performer).

Doors open at 7.30pm with the show getting underway at 8pm. Tickets (£10) can be purchased at Marine Hotel reception, The MS Centre reception (Dalriada Hospital, Ballycastle) or online @Eventbrite. (Please note, there will be a small service fee with online bookings).

An interval raffle will, hopefully, further swell the coffers of the charity. Rotary will also present a cheque to the Air Ambulance NI at the outset of the evening, the proceeds from their Burns Night fundraiser.