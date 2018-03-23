Country Gospel concert in Portstewart

Fans of Country Gospel Music are in for a big treat if they head to Portstewart Town Hall on April 6 at 7.30pm for a concert featuring the best of local artistes.

The programme has been arranged by well-known local personality Martin Moore from Ballymoney. As well as his programme on Radio North, Martin is known for music-making all round this area.

He has compiled a brilliant line-up for this concert with music from Redeemed, Lads and Lassies, local teenage sensation Owen Mac and the amazing Fiddler Adam. There will also be a guest appearance by Wee Sammy and Wee Dote. Martin himself will act as compere with his feast of stories and song.

The concert is the second one organised in Portstewart Town Hall by St Paul’s Church in Articlave to raise funds for the repair of their roof and tower. The first, held in October last year, was such a success that the folks in Articlave were encouraged to ask Martin to do it all again.

Admission costs £10 per person which includes a light supper at the interval. Tickets are available from Martin’s Coffee Shop Cyblings in Ballymoney, from members of the Select Vestry of St Paul’s or pay at the door.

Given the large crowd which turned up last October, everyone, including ticket holders, is recommended to turn up early to ensure a good seat.