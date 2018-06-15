Council supports digital learners

A new Digital Youth programme for young entrepreneurs has been launched across the Causeway Coast and Glens.

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and facilitated by Young Enterprise, the programme aims to inform young people about future careers and opportunities within the digital sector.

As the digital industry in Northern Ireland grows, the requirement for suitably qualified professionals, graduates and students continues to be a challenge. Within the Digital Youth programme, Council hopes to enhance the relevance and use of digital skills and improve employability in this key growth area.

The programme will conclude with a Digital Showcase event, featuring digital projects developed by participating students.