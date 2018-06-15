Council supports digital learners

Pictured at the launch of a new Digital youth programme with The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Brenda Chivers are Mrs Clare Kelly, Dalriada Grammar, Martin Clark, Business Development Manager, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Jane Hanna, Young Enterprise, Carol Fitzsimmons MBE, Young Enterprise Chief Executive, Bridget Mc Caughan, Economic Development Officer, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Mr John Devlin, Dalriada Grammar and Year 11 pupils from Dalriada Grammar in Ballymoney.
A new Digital Youth programme for young entrepreneurs has been launched across the Causeway Coast and Glens.

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and facilitated by Young Enterprise, the programme aims to inform young people about future careers and opportunities within the digital sector.

As the digital industry in Northern Ireland grows, the requirement for suitably qualified professionals, graduates and students continues to be a challenge. Within the Digital Youth programme, Council hopes to enhance the relevance and use of digital skills and improve employability in this key growth area.

The programme will conclude with a Digital Showcase event, featuring digital projects developed by participating students.