COUNCIL: £20,000 approved for stained glass window

Members of the Causeway Coast & Glens Leisure & Development Committee gave the seal of approval to Chris McClintock Stained Glass for the design, manufacture and installation of the ‘NI 100’ stained glass window.

DUP Councillor Aaron Callan commented on a site visit with the Honourable the Irish Society saying: “They thought it was a fantastic project and were excited to get involved in it in some way.”

UUP Alderman Joan Baird, who also attended the visit, added: “I think it’s fantastic we have got the stained glass window concept up and running, albeit at very early stages and I look forward to the production of the design for that which I hope will encompass all of our Borough. It will be a great addition to the town hall in Coleraine which is, I feel, the town hall for the whole Borough.”

Members of the committee also approved the award amount of £89,000 for the successful applicants of the NI100 Small Grant Programme.

The level of grant aid was a maximum grant of £1,500 for single organisations, a maximum grant of £3,500 for two or more organisations working together and a maximum grant of £5,000 for three or more organisations working together.

Councillors were informed that there were 144 applications to the value of £147,000. Each was scored by the working group and 31 out of 44 were approved having scored in excess of the 65% threshold.

Although the budget was £89,000, the total value of the successful applications for eligible costs was £116,881 so the NI100 Working Group proposed that each of the successful applications would be offered a standard reduced amount 76.15% of the eligible costs requested.

Some of the successful groups were Dervock & District Community Association in partnership with Dervock Young Defenders Flute Band and Dervock LOL 534 who received £3,746.58; Dunloy Football Club in partnership with Dunloy Stronger Together and Dunloy Youth Club who received £3,802.93; Ullans Speakers Association in partnership with Kingdom of Dalriada Ulster-Scots Society, North Antrim Bands Forum and Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce who received £3,807.50 and Limavady Volunteer Centre in partnership with Limavady Family Centre and Equal who received £3,647.59.

Welcoming the response to the grant programme Councillor Callan said: “It is great to see such a wide range of applicants come forward and to see it oversubscribed.

“It shows the appetite out there from a wide range of groups to do a range of programmes to mark the centenary of the country.”