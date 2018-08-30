Could you host a Chernobyl kid?

A Ballymoney woman from the Portrush & District Group of Children of Chernobyl has appealed for more host families for summer 2019.

Sybil Langford Donaghy made the appeal as she and one of the charity’s fundraisers, Anne McIntyre, presented Portrush Surf School with caps which were donated by golf professional Gary McNeill on behalf of Royal Portrush Golf Club as a thank you for giving lessons to the children from Chernobyl for the past three year.

The group also thanked the businesses in Portrush, Coleraine and Ballymoney who support them each year. Martin Kelly from Portrush Surf School, along with Jonny Siefert, said that some of the children from Belarus had not even seen the sea before coming to Portrush.

“They absolutely loved it and by the end of the lessons, they were all able to stand up on the boards.”

Sybil explained that when the exchange programme began to bring the children to Northern Ireland to improve their health, 250 children arrived in the province but this year, due to a lack of host families, just 36 children were able to make the journey.

“Host families get so much out of the welcoming children, it’s so rewarding and we really need more for the children who will come over next year. They will be here from mid July until around August 9 and we would love to hear from anyone who would be willing to host a child.” Please contact Sybil on 07757764735,