Congratulations to Ballycastle High A Level students

Congratulations were again in order for Ballycastle High School’s Years 13 and 14 students as they opened their results slips.

A 97% pass rate at Advanced (A2) Level combined with some outstanding individual performances to make this another excellent set of results for all concerned.

It was an excellent achievement for the school with over 90% of students successfully passing three A levels or equivalent qualification. The percentage of students gaining 3 A*-C grades or equivalent was the best in over twenty years.

Principal Ian Williamson said he was pleased that for the vast majority of individuals, hard work had paid off. He wished departing students well as they commenced the next stage of their careers, whether in university, Further Education or in the world of work.

Mr Williamson congratulated Year 13 students on their achievements at AS level and encouraged them to continue their hard work into Year 14. He also commended the staff of Ballycastle High School and Cross and Passion College for their caring attitude and professionalism. Pupils and parents were commended for their hard work and commitment to the school.