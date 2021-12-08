Community Planning Partnership report on building positive change

The ‘Statement of Progress Report’ highlights successful actions taken to deliver the Causeway Coast and Glens Community Plan across the full range of public services, including health, education, public safety, housing, our com​munities, the environment and the economy.

Set out in the Partnership’s Delivery Plan, these aim to address the needs and issues of citizens by focusing on achieving real outcomes for all who live, work and visit Causeway Coast and Glens.

Welcoming the positive progress, Alderman Thomas McKeown, Chair of the Community Planning Partnership, said: “The aim of the Community Planning Partnership has always been to bring forward positive change for everyone in this area, and we are committed to continuing with this work, despite the ongoing challenges that we face.

CCGBC SOP Report 2021 -Chair of the Causeway Coast and Glens Community Planning Strategic Partnership, Alderman Thomas McKeown and Vice Chair Des Gartland

“We would like to thank all those organisations and people who have been involved in our community planning work to date and we hope the good news stories included in this document will illustrate the variety of successful projects that have been driven forward by community planning over the past two years.”

The Community Plan provides a long-term vision for the Causeway Coast and Glens area aspirations for a ‘Healthy Safe Community’, a ‘Sustainable Accessible Environment’ and a ‘Thriving Economy’, developed through an extensive process of engagement and consultation with residents, organisations and businesses.

The full Statement of Progress Report 2021 can be accessed here https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/council/community-planning where you will also find the Causeway Coast and Glens Community Plan.

These documents can also be obtained as paper copies. Please contact the Community Planning Team at [email protected], call 028 2766 0202 or by post to Community Planning Team, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Riada House, 14 Charles Street, Ballymoney, BT53 6DZ.